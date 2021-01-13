Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) (TSE:DXT) – Analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cormark upgraded Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.40.

Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT.TO) stock opened at C$6.62 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.77.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

