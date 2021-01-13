dForce USDx (USDX) Price Hits $1.01

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One dForce USDx token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USDx has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $22,272.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USDx alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,285.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.01339816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.00566779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008432 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00175542 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

dForce USDx Profile

dForce USDx (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USDx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.