DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.75

Shares of DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 470622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK)

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

