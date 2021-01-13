DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on DMAC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $186.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

In other news, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 10,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 528,752 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 478,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

