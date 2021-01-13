DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €16.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.30 ($19.18).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €13.74 ($16.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.54. DIC Asset AG has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

