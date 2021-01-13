DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells $709,260.44 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. 1,401,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,698. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stephens started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,498,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
