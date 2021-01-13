DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells $709,260.44 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. 1,401,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,698. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Stephens started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 469.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,023,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,498,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after acquiring an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

