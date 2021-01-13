Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.26. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 3,825 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

