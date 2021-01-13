Digital Gold Price Tops $60.09 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $60.09 or 0.00173783 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $813,021.68 and approximately $1.13 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,531 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

