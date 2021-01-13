Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 5.1%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $57.62. Approximately 4,019,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,811,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $52,596,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 323.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $23,795,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $16,555,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $13,053,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

