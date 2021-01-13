Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0089

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $3.98 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00382763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.77 or 0.04196672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

