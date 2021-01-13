Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Hits $0.0062

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $1,396.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,325.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.37 or 0.02972125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00391555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.86 or 0.01320427 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.29 or 0.00555349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00443224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.00307238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,992,872,588 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinastycoin is a PoW cryptonight coin that can be spent in the Dinasty services, which include the Dynasty Freedom marketplace, the Dynasty Freedom social network and the Dynasty Freedom backoffice. “

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

