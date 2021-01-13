Dinastycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $4,799.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,427.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.87 or 0.03090197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.95 or 0.00400697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.78 or 0.01387799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.19 or 0.00584401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00469094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.09 or 0.00305247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00021170 BTC.

Dinastycoin Coin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,992,822,250 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinastycoin is a PoW cryptonight coin that can be spent in the Dinasty services, which include the Dynasty Freedom marketplace, the Dynasty Freedom social network and the Dynasty Freedom backoffice. “

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

