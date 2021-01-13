Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) Trading Up 1%

Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.48 and last traded at $59.48. Approximately 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QMJ) by 36,200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.36% of Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

