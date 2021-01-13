DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 744,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 357,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $196.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. Analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 10,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,102.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 125,500 shares of company stock worth $291,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $4,770,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

