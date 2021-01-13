Discover Financial Services (DFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $98.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.