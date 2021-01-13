Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,948. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

