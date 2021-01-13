dKargo Hits Market Capitalization of $11.25 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. dKargo has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $209,069.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dKargo has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dKargo token can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00375959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.12 or 0.04137030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,373,351 tokens. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

Buying and Selling dKargo

dKargo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

