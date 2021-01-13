DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $53.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. DMC Global posted sales of $86.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $225.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.55 million to $226.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $258.50 million, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $263.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $33,981.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in DMC Global by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

BOOM stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $774.01 million, a P/E ratio of -134.33, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

