Dock 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.29 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Dock token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $3.29 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.