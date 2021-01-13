DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $262.65 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of -222.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.