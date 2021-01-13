Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $218.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

