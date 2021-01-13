Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

