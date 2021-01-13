Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 853616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.68.

DOL has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.20.

Get Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$16.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total value of C$4,669,215.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at C$76,010.48.

About Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.