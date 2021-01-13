Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DMZPY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

