Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

DPUKY stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.95. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPUKY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Domino’s Pizza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

