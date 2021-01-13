DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.06

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.06, but opened at $4.78. DPW shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 63,077 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DPW during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DPW during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DPW in the third quarter worth $599,000.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

