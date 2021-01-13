Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 550 at Barclays

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.45% from the stock’s previous close.

DRX traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 383.40 ($5.01). 523,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,977. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 355.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301. Drax Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 401.80 ($5.25).

About Drax Group plc (DRX.L)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

