DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of DRDGOLD worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

DRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

