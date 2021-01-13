Dream Finders Homes Plans $130 Million IPO for January 21st (DFH)

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) plans to raise $130 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, January 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 9,600,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$15.00 per share.

In the last year, Dream Finders Homes generated $926.1 million in revenue and $57.2 million in net income. Dream Finders Homes has a market cap of $416.6 million.

BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, BTIG, Builder Advisor Group, and Zelman Partners acted as the underwriters for the IPO and TCB Capital Markets and Wedbush Securities were co-managers.

Dream Finders Homes provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are one of the nation’s fastest-growing private homebuilders by revenue and home closings since 2014. We design, build and sell homes in high-growth markets, including Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, and, with the acquisition of H&H Homes in October 2020, Charlotte and Raleigh. We employ an asset-light lot acquisition strategy with a focus on the design, construction and sale of single-family entry-level, first-time move-up and second-time move-up homes. To fully serve our homebuyer customers and capture ancillary business opportunities, we also offer title insurance and mortgage banking solutions. “.

Dream Finders Homes was founded in 2008 and has 354 employees. The company is located at 14701 Philips Highway, Suite 300, Jacksonville, Florida 32256, US and can be reached via phone at (904) 644-7670. or on the web at http://www.dreamfindershomes.com.

