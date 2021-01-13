Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00.
- On Thursday, November 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00.
NASDAQ DBX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,425,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 39.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
