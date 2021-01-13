Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $187,600.00.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,425,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 39.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

