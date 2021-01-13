DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $319,474.68

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $319,474.68 and approximately $13,369.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007644 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.