Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.53

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.01, with a volume of 18094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,149,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

