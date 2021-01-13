DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $26.96 on Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be bought for $26.96 or 0.00071684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $17.22 million and approximately $8,736.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00107276 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00238549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059715 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00057788 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

