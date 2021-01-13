DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $24.96 on Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $15.94 million and $6,103.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can currently be purchased for about $24.96 or 0.00072651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00112332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00262480 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00063075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00062950 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.57 or 0.91762866 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

