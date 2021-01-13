Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:DSE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,689. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Get Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 656,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.