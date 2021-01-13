Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 416675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPM shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

