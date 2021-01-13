Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 416675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.21.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DPM shares. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
In other news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,772.28.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DPM)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
