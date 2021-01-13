Dune Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,100.00 (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Dune Network has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00110143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00251748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063073 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00060552 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 451,670,358 coins and its circulating supply is 353,979,114 coins. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network . Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network

Dune Network Coin Trading

