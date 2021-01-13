DXI Energy Inc. (DXI.TO) (TSE:DXI) Shares Up 14%

DXI Energy Inc. (DXI.TO) (TSE:DXI)’s share price shot up 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 4,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 93,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.41 million and a PE ratio of -20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63.

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

