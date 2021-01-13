Dynex Power (CVE:DNX) Trading Up ∞

Shares of Dynex Power Inc (CVE:DNX) were up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 91,448 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$51.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97.

About Dynex Power (CVE:DNX)

Dynex Power Inc, through its subsidiary, Dynex Semiconductor Limited, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial power equipment worldwide. The company's products include high power bipolar discrete semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules and dies, and high power electronic assemblies and components.

