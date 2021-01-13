DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get Carrefour alerts:

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.