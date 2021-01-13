DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 12,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,686. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.41. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.