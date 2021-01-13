e-Gulden Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $497.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00387025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,972,188 coins and its circulating supply is 17,149,877 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

