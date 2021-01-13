E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Trading Up 12.3%

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) shares shot up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.37. 431,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 297,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62.

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

