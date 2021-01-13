Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $60.00. The company traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 18885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

EAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Eargo alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.36.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.