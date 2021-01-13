Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. Sells 29,976 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESTE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 301,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,839. The company has a market cap of $397.84 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.84. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 229.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 177,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.