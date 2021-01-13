East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Director Jingbin Wang Sells 100,000 Shares

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36.
CVE:EAM traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 210,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$62.69 million and a PE ratio of -87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. East Africa Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.35.
East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Company Profile
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.