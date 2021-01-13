East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Director Jingbin Wang Sells 100,000 Shares

East Africa Metals Inc. (EAM.V) (CVE:EAM) Director Jingbin Wang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,184,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,816.36.

CVE:EAM traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 210,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$62.69 million and a PE ratio of -87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. East Africa Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.35.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

