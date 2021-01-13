EBCoin Market Capitalization Tops $957,868.22 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $957,868.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

