EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Cap of $849,383.89

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $849,383.89 and $70,750.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.