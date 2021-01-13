Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

ECAOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

