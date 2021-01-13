Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average is $205.25. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.57.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

